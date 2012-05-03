FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen stake in Vivendi not strategic, CEO says
May 3, 2012 / 8:50 AM / 5 years ago

SocGen stake in Vivendi not strategic, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Societe Generale’s 7.86 percent stake in entertainment group Vivendi is not strategic and is linked to an employee savings scheme managed by the French bank, SocGen’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“(The Vivendi stake) is not strategic and it is mainly linked to the fact that we manage their employee savings scheme,” Frederic Oudea told journalists on a conference call.

Separately, SocGen Deputy CEO Severin Cabannes said a surge in fixed-income revenue in the first quarter had been driven by both client activity and trading, adding that client demand could be fulfilled whatever the regulatory environment.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan

