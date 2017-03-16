RPT-EU consumer authorities to take on Facebook, Google, Twitter

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - European consumer protection authorities will ask Facebook, Google and Twitter to amend their terms of service within one month or possibly face fines, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The authorities sent letters to the companies in December telling them that some of their terms of service broke European Union consumer protection law and that they needed to do more to tackle fraud and scams on their websites.

The social media companies then proposed solutions which were they discussed with the consumer protection authorities on Thursday, the source said, and were given a month to finalise them. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)