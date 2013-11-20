FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sqm reports Q3 EPS of $0.53 per ADR
November 20, 2013 / 3:20 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Sqm reports Q3 EPS of $0.53 per ADR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA : * Sqm reports earnings for third quarter 2013 * Q3 revenue fell 15.3 percent to $521.1 million * Sqm Q3 earnings per share $0.53 per adr * Sqm says Q3 results were impacted by recent uncertainty in the potassium

chloride market * Sqm says confident that total potash demand levels for 2014 will surpass the

levels reached in 2013 * Sqm-do not have clear view on supply growth in future; difficult to give

specific guidance relating to iodine sales volumes for 2014 * Sqm says Q3 net income was $138.9 million, compared to $165.2 million in year

ago quarter * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
