Orders for Societe Generale's AT1 bond over USD5bn
December 10, 2013 / 9:50 PM / 4 years ago

Orders for Societe Generale's AT1 bond over USD5bn

Danielle Robinson

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (IFR) - Societe Generale was heading into Asia and Europe with more than USD5bn of orders from US investors for its perpetual non-call 10-year Additional Tier 1 offering.

The French lender went out with formal initial price thoughts of “very low 8% area” late Tuesday afternoon in New York as orders continued to pour in.

Market participants not involved in the trade expected it would price early on Wednesday morning, New York time, after garnering further interest out of Asia and Europe.

