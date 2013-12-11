FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Societe Generale's AT1 jumps in grey market
#Market News
December 11, 2013 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Societe Generale's AT1 jumps in grey market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Danielle Robinson

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale’s USD1.75bn Additional Tier 1 Yankee debut has soared more than two points in the grey market, despite launching at an aggressive 7.875% coupon level.

At 11.30am New York time, the 5.125% low trigger perpetual non-call 10-year was trading at 102.00/102.25.

The deal, in the process of being allocated, was first whispered in the ‘very low 8%’ range, after marketing on Tuesday garnered a strong bid from US investors indicating interest in the 8.00%-8.25% range.

By the time the deal was launched on Wednesday, the book had soared to USD17.5bn - more than tripling from the USD5bn-plus book late on Tuesday in New York.

That enabled Societe Generale and joint lead managers Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan to pull in guidance to 7.875%-8.00% guidance and again to 7.875%. The deal will price later on Wednesday.

US investors said the sub 8.00% pricing still worked because the deal was smaller than the USD3bn that they had expected.

“It says to me that pricing is more important to SocGen,” said Matt Duch, senior portfolio manager at Calvert Investments.

