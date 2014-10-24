FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Societe Generale puts Brazil assets up for sale -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French banking group Societe Generale has been negotiating the sale of its Brazilian assets to major local banks for the past four months, according to a report published in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Friday.

Brazilian lenders Banco Bradesco SA, Santander Brasil SA and Itau Unibanco Holding SA may be among the bidders interested, Estado reported, without identifying the source of the information.

The net worth of Societe Generale in Brazil, where it owns Banco Cacique and Banco Pecunia, was 1 billion reais ($400 million) last year, according to the newspaper.

Banco Bradesco declined to comment on the report. Representatives of the other banks mentioned in the story were not immediately available.

$1 = 2.50 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
