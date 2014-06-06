FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Societe Generale says not interested in Commerzbank
June 6, 2014 / 2:57 PM / 3 years ago

Societe Generale says not interested in Commerzbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Societe Generale denied having any interest in acquiring Commerzbank after a magazine report that France’s second-biggest listed bank and Spain’s Santander were mulling a tie-up with the German bank.

“Societe Generale denies any discussions related to a possible acquisition of Commerzbank,” a Societe Generale spokeswoman said in an email on Friday.

German magazine Bilanz reported on Thursday that both SocGen and Santander were mulling a possible tie-up with Commerzbank. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)

