FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Societe Generale to move London branch to Canary Wharf
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Societe Generale to move London branch to Canary Wharf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - France’s Societe Generale said on Thursday it has signed a contract to lease a new office in east London financial district Canary Wharf, bringing the majority of its London-based businesses to one location.

The bank, which currently has six offices across Britain’s capital, will occupy eight of the 26 floors of a new building at One Bank Street, it said in a statement.

The property is expected to be completed in 2019 and will house the group’s UK corporate and investment banking division, securities services, asset management and back- and middle-office private banking activities.

Canary Wharf is home to the headquarters of Barclays and HSBC, as well as the main European offices of JPMorgan, Citi and Morgan Stanley.

The estate is managed by developer Canary Wharf Group, which is majority-owned by Songbird Estates. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Freya Berry.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.