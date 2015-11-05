UPDATE 1-SocGen's retail bank outshines Credit Agricole's rural network

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Societe Generale’s strong third quarter results on Thursday showed the benefits of its urban retail banking network, which helped it to offset weak investment banking and to outperform rural retail banking rival Credit Agricole.

Societe Generale’s strength in wealthy urban areas enabled the bank to capitalise on a revival in activity as France’s economy, forecast to grow at least one percent this year, picks up momentum.

Its net income from French retail banking rose by nearly 17 percent in the third quarter. In contrast, Credit Agricole, with roots in rural France, reported a rise in net income from its regional banks of 2.4 percent while net income from its more urban retail network rose 3.1 percent.

“We have stronger market share in the most dynamic regions of France, both economically and demographically,” Chief Executive Frederic Oudea told analysts.

Societe Generale, France’s second-biggest bank by market value, reported that net new account openings reached their highest level in 10 years, new home loans doubled and long-term corporate investment loans rose 23 percent.

“SocGen delivered a strong performance in retail banking as the group increasingly leverages its three brands in France,” Gildas Surry, a portfolio manager at Axiom Alternative Investments, said.

Societe Generale operates retail businesses under the Credit du Nord and the Boursorama brands in addition to its own name.

“Credit Agricole disappoints as its quarterly results do not offer any meaningful new themes for further value creation,” Surry said.

Shares in Societe Generale were up more than 6 percent, while Credit Agricole’s shares were 6 percent lower.

Societe Generale said it was stepping up efforts to move customers online with a 1.5 billion euro ($1.63 billion) investment over five years.

As a result, it said it would close one in five of its French retail branches over that period, which would cost 2,000 jobs mainly through retirement rather than outright cuts.

($1 = 0.9208 euros)