Retail lending helps SocGen offset weak Q3 investment banking

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale saw its third-quarter income rise 2.4 percent as growth at its retail network and lower risk provisions helped offset weakness in investment banking.

Rock-bottom lending rates and a gradual recovery in the French economy boosted demand in its domestic market for mortgages and corporate loans for companies looking to make investments, the bank said on Thursday.

In contrast, volatile financial markets knocked back investment banking and in particular hit structured products that Societe Generale is usually strong in.

France’s second-largest listed bank reported net income for the quarter of 905 million euros ($982 million) on revenue of 6.0 billion, up 2.5 percent over one year.

Including a 293 million euro boost to account for fluctuations in the value of debt liabilities, net income rose nearly 28 percent to 1.1 billion.

Earnings benefited from a 11 percent drop in cost of risk provisions with losses at its Russian business now expected to be less than 200 million euros this year, compared with the 250-300 million it had flagged previously.

The improved earnings helped boost its capital cushion, with the common equity Tier 1 ratio rising 10 basis points in the quarter to 10.5 percent and bringing the bank closer to its end-of-year target of 11 percent. ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)