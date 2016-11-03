FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
SocGen Q3 profit beats forecasts on foreign retail banking, trading
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

SocGen Q3 profit beats forecasts on foreign retail banking, trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Societe Generale posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter results on Thursday, as a recovery in foreign retail business and a bumper quarter for its trading operations helped offset falling revenue at home.

The group's third-quarter results mirrored larger rivals, including BNP Paribas which reported a forecast-beating profit, benefiting from a boom in bond trading.

Third-quarter net income fell 2.4 percent to 1.10 billion euros ($1.22 billion). Analysts in a Reuters poll had estimated on average a fall in the figure to 745 million euros.

Revenue fell 5.6 percent to 6.01 billion euros, above the poll average of 5.91 billion. ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
