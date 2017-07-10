LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - Societe Generale has promoted Andrew
Menzies to global co-head of corporate origination as part of a
broader reorganisation of the bank's debt capital markets
business, according to a company memo.
Menzies previously head of DCM for the Americas, will
co-head the group with Felix Orsini. He will report to Demetrio
Salorio, global head of DCM.
Based in London, Menzies will replace Brendon Moran who took
up a new position within the coverage and investment banking
business in May.
Jonathan Weinberger, formerly head of capital markets
engineering, will move to New York to head up DCM for the
Americas, replacing Menzies. He will report to Salorio and
Michael Finkelman, head of capital markets, Americas.
Julien Brune and Arnaud Mezrahi, formerly co-heads of hybrid
structuring, have been appointed as co-heads of capital markets
engineering, replacing Weinberger.
Based in Paris and reporting to Salorio, they will focus on
financial engineering advisory and execution services,
particularly on hybrid financing, liability management solutions
and new product development, including green bonds.
Stephane Marciel, formerly head of sovereigns, local
authorities for CEEMEA, has been appointed head of sustainable
bonds, debt capital markets. He will be based in Paris,
reporting to Brune and Mezrahi.
In his new role, Marciel will work closely with the
environmental and social advisory and positive impact finance
teams to further develop the bank's sustainable financing
capabilities.
All appointments are effective from July 10.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Sudip Roy)