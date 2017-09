Sept 1 (Reuters) - Societe Industrielle et Financiere de l‘Artois SA :

* On Friday Societe Industrielle et Financiere de l‘Artois reported H1 net income - group share of 9.5 million euros versus 9.4 million euros in H1 2013

* Company reported H1 revenue of 63.3 million euros versus 61.4 million euros in H1 2013

