Dec 15 (Reuters) - Societe Centrale Des Bois Et Des Scieries De La Manche SA (SCBSM) :

* Signs lease with Stokomani, a specialist in selling brand overstock

* Lease signed for 1,600 square metres of space in retail park Cap-Roussillon in Rivesaltes

* Store will open in April 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1uJhEnD Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alan Charlish)