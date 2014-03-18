FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen announces buyout offer for Boursorama minorities
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

SocGen announces buyout offer for Boursorama minorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France’s No. 2 listed bank, said it would offer to buy out minority holders of its online bank brand Boursorama representing approximately 23 percent of the unit’s ownership.

SocGen said on Tuesday it would file an offer of 12 euros ($16.71) per Boursorama share with the French AMF regulator, or a premium of 22 percent versus Boursorama’s Monday closing price of 9.83 euros.

If more than 95 percent of minority investors successfully tender their shares, SocGen will proceed with a mandatory delisting.

SocGen already owns 56 percent of Boursorama, with Spain’s Caixa Group owning 21 percent. The takeover offer is not aimed at Caixa’s shareholding. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Sophie Walker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.