MOVES-Societe Generale names Drouet head of global markets

LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Frank Drouet as head of global markets to replace Daniel Fields, who has left the French bank.

Drouet, previously head of global markets for Asia-Pacific, will report to Didier Valet, head of SG’s global banking and investor solutions. Drouet will become a member of the bank’s management committee and is based in Paris.

SG said Fields had chosen to pursue opportunities outside the bank. He has been with the bank for 22 years, including head of global markets for the past four years.

Drouet joined SG in 1990 and worked in Tokyo, Zurich, Paris and Hong Kong before returning to Tokyo as head of equity derivatives in Asia in 2003 and subsequently working in Paris and Asia. He has been head of global markets for Asia since January 2012. (Reporting by Steve Slater)