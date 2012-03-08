FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 6 years

Societe Generale facing probe over banking controls-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Societe Generale is facing a disciplinary probe by the French banking regulator, which could result in fines, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

France’s second-largest bank by market value made the disclosure in its annual report, published on its website, the FT said.

The report said that the regulator, Autorite de Controle Prudentie, focused its inquiry on controls in its private bank over money-laundering and terrorism financing.

The regulator opened the disciplinary process in September, as part of a broader inquiry being conducted at leading French banks, the FT said citing the annual report.

Societe Generale was unavailable for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

