FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-SocGen plans 375 job cuts across Europe -union
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2013 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-SocGen plans 375 job cuts across Europe -union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 275 French jobs at risk -sources

* Bank trying to cut costs, staff to better compete

* SocGen spokeswoman declines to comment (Adds spokeswoman no comment)

By Lionel Laurent

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale plans to cut 375 jobs across Europe in its securities-services business, a staff union said in a newsletter posted online after meeting with management.

The cuts will mostly hit French staff, while around 100 jobs in Italy, Luxembourg, Germany and Ireland are being targeted as part of the plan, the newsletter said. A second union source confirmed to Reuters that management had said around 275 jobs in France were at risk.

A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment.

SocGen, France’s No. 2 listed bank, is in the midst of a drive to slash costs and cut staff to offset the cost of new curbs on risk and a still-uncertain economic recovery in Europe.

Securities services, or custody services, offers settlement, safekeeping and reporting of customers’ securities.

The bank is separately finalizing a plan to cut up to 700 mainly back-office jobs at its Paris headquarters and is targeting around 420 voluntary departures as part of the plan, union officials have said.

It will report third-quarter results on Thursday. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.