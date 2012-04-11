FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen's CEO says eventual third LRTO not "useful"
April 11, 2012 / 6:07 AM / 6 years ago

SocGen's CEO says eventual third LRTO not "useful"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Societe Generale’s Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on Wednesday an eventual third long-term refinancing operation for European banks would not be ““useful.”

“I think that the European banking system, with 1,000 billion euros, has probably secured the next 18 months, the next two years,” Oudea said in an interview with BFM radio speaking as the head of the French Banking Federation.

“So I don’t think that it would be useful today to have a third LTRO.”

Reporting by Elena Berton

