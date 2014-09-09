FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Moelis hires SocGen's Hoffmann to lead German M&A team - sources
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Moelis hires SocGen's Hoffmann to lead German M&A team - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Moelis has hired Jan Caspar Hoffmann to lead its mergers & acquisition advisory team in Germany, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Hoffmann will be arriving from French peer Societe Generale , where he acted as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions Germany since 2010, they added.

The banker is being tasked with promoting Moelis’ advisory business in Germany, where the bank has so far been far less active than some peers.

Hoffmann and Societe Generale declined to comment, while Moelis was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

