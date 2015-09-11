FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Societe Generale unit names Alvaro Huete deputy head of global finance
September 11, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Societe Generale unit names Alvaro Huete deputy head of global finance

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, a unit of French bank Societe Generale, appointed Alvaro Huete deputy head of global finance and head of global finance for UK.

Huete, whose appointment will come into effect on Oct. 1, will be based in London.

Huete was previously global head of syndications at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking.

Deputy head of syndications Terence Shanahan will replace Huete as head of syndications. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
