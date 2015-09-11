MOVES-Societe Generale unit names Alvaro Huete deputy head of global finance

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, a unit of French bank Societe Generale, appointed Alvaro Huete deputy head of global finance and head of global finance for UK.

Huete, whose appointment will come into effect on Oct. 1, will be based in London.

Huete was previously global head of syndications at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking.

Deputy head of syndications Terence Shanahan will replace Huete as head of syndications. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)