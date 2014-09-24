FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-SocGen unit names heads for debt capital markets in Asia Pacific
September 24, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-SocGen unit names heads for debt capital markets in Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB) said it appointed Andy Liu as head of debt capital markets (DCM) for China.

Liu will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Yves Jacob, head of DCM for Asia Pacific.

Liu joins from ICBC International where he was head of debt capital markets in Hong Kong.

The company also appointed Raj Malhotra as head of DCM for Southeast Asia and India.

He will be based in Singapore and will report functionally to Yves Jacob.

Malhotra joins from Nomura, where he was head of debt capital markets, Southeast Asia.

SG CIB is a unit of Societe Generale, which is France’s third-largest bank by assets. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

