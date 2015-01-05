FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Christophe Baurand joins Societe Generale Securities Services
January 5, 2015

MOVES-Christophe Baurand joins Societe Generale Securities Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Financial services company Societe Generale Securities Services appointed Christophe Baurand global head of commercial, marketing and liquidity management.

Baurand, whose appointment came into effect on Jan. 1, also joined the company’s executive committee.

He replaced Massimo Cotella, who left to pursue other opportunities outside the group, the company said in a statement.

Baurand joins from Lyxor, where was the head of alternative investments and the director of development. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

