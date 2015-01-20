MOVES-Societe Generale Private Banking appoints chief investment officer

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Private Banking, a subsidiary of Societe Generale, appointed Eric Verleyen as global chief investment officer.

Verleyen will also be deputy head of portfolio management solutions, the company said.

He previously worked as the group chief investment officer of Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros.

Verleyen will report to global head of portfolio management solutions, Oliver Gerard, and head of wealth management Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros, Paul Wiltshire. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)