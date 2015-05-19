FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking makes four senior appointments
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking makes four senior appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, the investment banking arm of French bank Societe Generale, said it made four senior appointments in Paris.

The bank appointed Hubert Preschez as senior banker, effective May 18. Preschez will be in charge of the global relationship for a portfolio of large French corporates. Prior to this, he was head of corporate finance, France.

Alexandre Courbon was appointed head of mergers and acquisitions for France, effective May 18. He joined the bank in Paris in 2007 and was involved in a number of deals with large listed companies.

Jean-Baptiste Giros and Alexis Le Touzé were named co-heads of equity capital markets in France, Belgium and Luxembourg, effective June 1.

Giros was previously managing director in the bank’s equity capital markets Paris team and Touzé was head of strategic investors solutions for Societe Generale private banking. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
