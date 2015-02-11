FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-SocGen unit boosts Asia Pacific cross-asset research team
February 11, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-SocGen unit boosts Asia Pacific cross-asset research team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, part of French bank Societe Generale, appointed Imtiaz Shefuddin and Frances Cheung to bolster its research capabilities in the Asia Pacific region.

While Shefuddin joined as a senior Asia credit strategist, Cheung was named head of rates strategy for Asia, ex-Japan.

Shefuddin, who will be based in Singapore, will cover the dollar-denominated high-yield and investment-grade bond markets across Greater China, Korea, South East Asia and India.

Cheung, based in Hong Kong, will provide analysis on regional interest rates markets and also formulate hedging strategies for corporate clients. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

