MOVES-SocGen names Sadia Ricke as Asia-Pacific global finance head
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-SocGen names Sadia Ricke as Asia-Pacific global finance head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking, a unit of French bank Societe Generale SA, appointed Sadia Ricke as head of global finance for Asia Pacific, effective Jan. 1.

Ricke will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Hikaru Ogata, CEO of Global Banking & Investor Solutions for Asia Pacific, and Pierre Palmieri, global head of Global Finance.

Ricke was the head of Credit Risk for SG CIB in Paris before moving to Hong Kong to take on this role. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)

