FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-SocGen unit strengthens natural resources & energy financing team
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-SocGen unit strengthens natural resources & energy financing team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking boosted its natural resources and energy financing team, naming senior executives in its Paris and Hong Kong offices.

The unit of Societe Generale, France’s third-largest bank by assets, named Stephanie Clement de Givry global head of metals & mining finance.

Givry replaces Chin-Eav Eap, who will take up the newly created position of regional head of metals & mining finance for Asia Pacific in Hong Kong.

Givry, who will be based in Paris, was previously head of energy and metals & mining finance teams in Asia Pacific.

The company appointed Daniel Mallo the new head of the energy and metals & mining finance teams in Asia Pacific.

Mallo will also share the role of co-head of natural resources & energy financing group for Asia Pacific.

Reporting By Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.