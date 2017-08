NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Societe Generale agreed to pay a $50 million civil fine to settle U.S. claims that it defrauded investors in connection with the marketing and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the settlement on Friday, and said the French bank acknowledged having committed misconduct. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)