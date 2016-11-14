France to try to reclaim 2.2 bln euros in tax deductions from Societe Generale - Les Echos

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - France's finance ministry has started the process to reclaim a 2.2 billion euro ($2.44 billion) tax deduction granted to Societe Generale after losses caused by its rogue trader Jerome Kerviel, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday.

Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Nov. 3 state tax experts would decide "within days" whether the funds should be recovered.

A French court said in September the former trader was liable for only 1 million euros of the 4.9 billion in losses he racked up at the bank in 2008, the latest in a series of judgements on the case.

Societe Generale declined to comment saying the deduction was covered by tax confidentiality, but that it would use all legal means to defend itself.

