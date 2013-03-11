New York City mayor says confident will win appeal on soda ban

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Monday that a state judge was “totally in error” when he overturned a planned ban on large sugary drinks one day before it was scheduled to take effect and predicted the city would win the case on appeal.

“We think the judge is totally in error in the way he interpreted the law and we are very confident that we will win on appeal,” Bloomberg told reporters hours after the ruling.

The city vowed to appeal the judge’s decision.