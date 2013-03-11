REFILE-Judge tosses New York City's planned ban on large sugary drinks

(Corrects dateline to March 11, not Feb. 9)

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - A judge on Monday invalidated New York City’s plan to ban large sugary drinks from restaurants and other eateries, one day before the new law was to take effect.

State Supreme Court Justice Milton Tingling in Manhattan ruled the new regulation was “arbitrary and capricious” and declared it invalid, after the American Beverage Association and other business groups had sued the city challenging the ban.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg had touted the ban as a way to reduce obesity. But beverage manufacturers and business groups had called the law an illegal overreach that would infringe upon consumers’ personal liberty. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Gary Hill)