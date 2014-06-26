FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State high court rules NYC ban on large sodas is illegal
June 26, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

State high court rules NYC ban on large sodas is illegal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s plan to ban large sugary drinks from restaurants and other eateries was rejected on Thursday by the state’s high court, which ruled the local health board overstepped its authority in approving the regulation.

The ruling from the state Court of Appeals largely upheld similar decisions last year by a state court judge and a mid-level appeals court that found the law violated the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches of government. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

