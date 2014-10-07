FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SodaStream estimates 3rd-qtr revenue below analysts' expectations
October 7, 2014

SodaStream estimates 3rd-qtr revenue below analysts' expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - SodaStream International, an Israeli maker of home soda machines, estimated third-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations, citing lower-than-expected demand in the United States.

“We are very disappointed in our recent performance,” Chief Executive Daniel Birnbaum said in a statement.

The company estimated revenue of about $125 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $154.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

