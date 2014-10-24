FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soda machine maker SodaStream to sell PepsiCo's drinks on test basis
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Soda machine maker SodaStream to sell PepsiCo's drinks on test basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Soda machine maker SodaStream International Ltd said it would sell some of PepsiCo Inc’s brands through its soda machines on a test basis later this year.

SodaStream shares surged almost 19 percent to $25.15 in afternoon trading on Friday.

The Israeli company was not currently in talks with Pepsi for a broader agreement, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not specify which of PepsiCo’s brands would be part of the test. PepsiCo’s soda brands include Mountain Dew, and 7Up.

The deal was first reported by online newsletter Beverage Digest.

PepsiCo was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.