PepsiCo deepens ties with SodaStream for homemade products

Sept 11 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said it will expand its partnership with at-home soda machine maker SodaStream International Ltd to offer caps filled with Pepsi and Sierra Mist to flavor water carbonated by SodaStream machines.

SodaStream’s shares jumped as much as 8.8 percent to $16.13 in morning trading on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported the partnership. PepsiCo’s shares were up 0.5 percent.

PepsiCo said its caps will be available through SodaStream’s website. A four-cap pack will be priced at $3.49. The caps will also be sold at about 50 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc stores. Each cap will make about half a liter of soda.

PepsiCo said it was exploring multiple technologies in its homemade products business and SodaStream was one of several companies it was talking to about potential ideas.

SodaStream was not immediately available for comment.

The expansion follows a 10-week trial announced last October, when SodaStream said it would sell some PepsiCo brands in a limited test in Florida.

Coca-Cola Co has partnered with K-cup pods maker Keurig Green Mountain Inc to introduce a cold beverage machine, Keurig Kold, for use at home this fall. Coca-Cola holds a 16 percent stake in SodaStream rival Keurig.

Shares of SodaStream, the once fast-growing Israeli company, had fallen 26.3 percent this year up to Thursday’s close. Pepsi’s shares have fallen 3.7 pct in the period. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)