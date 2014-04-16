FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's SodaStream in talks to sell up to 16 pct -report
April 16, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Israel's SodaStream in talks to sell up to 16 pct -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 16 (Reuters) - At-home soda leader SodaStream International is in early talks to sell a 10 to 16 percent stake in the company to a large strategic entity, the Calcalist financial news website reported on Wednesday.

The talks involve a company valuation for SodaStream of $1.1 billion, Calcalist said, noting that there are still differences between the parties over the type of deal that would be carried out.

Officials at Israel-based SodaStream could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to Calcalist the potential investor is one of three companies: PepsiCo Inc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group or Starbucks Co.

The company valuation reflects a share price of $52, compared with SodaStream’s closing price of $37.64 on Tuesday.

According to Calcalist the potential investor is interested in receiving an option to increase its stake in the future and eventually gain control of the company.

In February Coca-Cola bought 10 percent of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and it will help launch Green Mountain’s new cold drink machine, putting pressure on SodaStream to bolster its position through a partnership or merger with a leading drinks players.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
