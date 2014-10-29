UPDATE 1-SodaStream cuts outlook, says to close West Bank factory

(Adds details on West Bank factory; changes headline)

JERUSALEM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - SodaStream International , the Israeli at-home soda machine maker, cut its 2014 revenue and profit forecasts and said it would close a controversial factory in the West Bank.

The company, which also reported a sharp drop in third-quarter earnings, announced the closure as part of a restructuring to try to revive growth.

SodaStream, listed in the United States, said it would close its Mishor facility, which is in the West Bank, and the Alon Tavor facility, which is inside Israel, and relocate the production into a new plant. The company has more than 20 production facilities worldwide, according to its website.

SodaStream has faced calls for a boycott of its products because of its factory in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The company has said that the Israeli and Palestinian workers at that plant received equal wages and benefits that exceeded that offered in Palestinian-run areas.

Sales of SodaStream’s soda machines have been weak in the United States as consumers in the company’s biggest market opt for healthier drinks such as juices and teas over sodas.

“Our third quarter performance was pressured by challenging selling conditions for soda makers and flavors primarily in the U.S.,” Chief Executive Daniel Birnbaum said, adding that performance outside the United States was mixed.

Aside from shifting some production, the company said it would also discontinue certain beverage makers and flavors. The cost of this and the factory closures would be about $20 million, it said.

The financial impact of those two moves will be spread out from the fourth quarter into 2015.

“We are fully committed to getting the company back on track,” Birnbaum said.

It was reported in July that SodaStream was in talks with an investment firm to be taken private in a deal valuing the company at $828 million.

SodaStream’s shares received a boost last week when it said it would sell some PepsiCo Inc brands such as Pepsi Homemade, that are not sold in stores in a limited test.

SodaStream said third-quarter revenue was $125.9 million, down from $144.6 million a year earlier. net profit was $9.5 million versus $16.4 million a year earlier.

The company lowered its forecast for all of 2014, saying revenue was expected to decrease about 9 percent from $562.7 million in 2013, and profit was expected to drop about 42 percent from $42.0 million in 2013. Previously the company had forecast a 5 percent drop in both revenue and profit from 2013.

The company's shares were down 3 percent at $21.28 on the Nasdaq in afternoon trade.