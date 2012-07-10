FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sodexo keeps targets despite weak Europe
July 10, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

Sodexo keeps targets despite weak Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo stuck to its full-year goals on Tuesday though growth slowed in the third quarter as consumers reduced spending across Europe.

The world’s No.2 catering services company after Britain’s compass Group said that despite a “very challening economic environment” it still aimed for full-year like-for-like revenue growth of 6-7 percent and a 10 percent rise in operating profit.

This was after solid demand from Asia and Latin America lifted nine-month like-for-like sales by 5.2 percent, below the average of analyst estimates of 6 percent and marking a slowdown from 6.4 percent growth in the first-half.

Sodexo, which manages canteens and facilities for office workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons, and provides vouchers for meals and gifts, posted sales of 13.71 billion euros ($16.9 billion) in the three quarters to May 31. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

