* 9-month sales 15.984 bln euros, up 0.5 pct l-f-l
* Now eyes FY 2016/17 l-f-l sales growth of 1.5-2 pct
* Keeps FY 2016/17 operating profit growth goal
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 6 French facilities management and
vouchers group Sodexo cut its full year sales growth
goal on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected performance in the
third quarter.
Sodexo, the world's second-biggest catering services company
after Compass Group, said it was still confident revenue
growth would accelerate in the fourth quarter due to recent
contract start-ups, and kept its full-year profit growth target.
Chief Executive Michel Landel told a conference call that
business in France was improving, while the image of France had
improved abroad since the election of French President Emmanuel
Macron, which he said was "extremely favourable" for business.
Sodexo, whose clients range from the Royal Ascot Racecourse
in England to the U.S. Marine Corps, posted revenues of 15.984
billion euros ($18.1 billion) in the nine months to May 31, up
0.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, but below market consensus
expectations of 1.2 percent growth.
In the third-quarter alone, growth was 1.5 percent, which
was "disappointing" when compared to the 2.5 percent Sodexo had
expected, Landel said.
Business was weaker-than-expected in the health care and
universities sectors in north America, and in the corporate
sector in Europe during the quarter, offsetting better
performances at other divisions.
As a result, Sodexo now expected annual, like-for-like sales
to rise by between 1.5 percent and 2 percent, instead of the 2.5
percent growth previously anticipated.
Sodexo, however, still expected operating profit at constant
exchange rates, and excluding one-time items, to grow by between
8-9 percent in the full-year ending Aug. 31.
However, Landel cautioned that operating profit growth was
likely to be near the low end of that range.
Looking ahead to the 2017/18 financial year, Landel said he
eyed like-for-like sales growth of 2.5-3 percent, which could
even rise to 3.5-4 percent, including acquisitions, although he
said Sodexo would provide its official guidance only in
November.
In May, Sodexo announced that Landel, 65, would retire as
CEO in January 2018 and would be replaced by internal executive
Denis Machuel. To ensure a smooth transition, Machuel who also
heads Sodexo's benefits and rewards business, will become deputy
CEO as of Sept. 1, and work alongside Landel.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)