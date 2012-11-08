FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sodexo sees modest growth in 2012/13, cuts costs
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Sodexo sees modest growth in 2012/13, cuts costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - French catering and vouchers group Sodexo forecast “modest growth” in full-year revenue and profit on Thursday and stuck to its mid-term targets, helped by a new plan to cut operating and overhead costs.

Sodexo posted a 13.6 percent rise in revenue to 18.24 billion euros ($23.27 billion) in the full year to Aug. 31. Operating profit rose 15.4 percent to 984 million euros, the group said in a statement.

The company said it was launching fresh moves to cut operating costs by 0.6 percent of revenue and overhead costs by 0.4 percent of revenue.

The programme will result in exceptional costs between 130 and 150 million euros over the next 18 months with a positive impact of the same amount in fiscal 2015 and the following fiscal years, Sodexo said. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.