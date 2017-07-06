PARIS, July 6 French facilities management and
vouchers group Sodexo cut its full year sales growth
goal on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected performance in the
third quarter.
Sodexo, the world's second-biggest catering services company
after Compass Group, said it was confident revenue
growth would accelerate in the fourth quarter due to recent
contract start-ups, and kept its full-year profit growth target.
Sodexo posted revenues of 15.984 billion euros ($18.1
billion) in the nine months to May 31, up 0.5 percent on a
like-for-like basis.
It now expected annual, like-for-like sales to rise by
between 1.5 percent and 2 percent, instead of the 2.5 percent
growth previously anticipated.
Sodexo, however, still expected operating profit at constant
exchange rates, and excluding one-time items, to grow by between
8-9 percent in the full-year ending Aug. 31.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)