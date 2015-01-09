France's Sodexo confirms full-year targets

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo on Friday posted organic growth of 2.3 percent to reach revenue of 5.08 billion euro ($6 billion) in the first quarter of its fiscal year.

The world’s No.2 catering services company after Britain’s Compass Group also confirmed its annual targets. It had forecast underlying revenue growth of around 3 percent and a 10 percent rise in operating profit, excluding currency effects, for the year ending August 31, 2015. ($1 = 0.8468 euros) (Reporting by Noelle Menella; Editing by Leila Abboud)