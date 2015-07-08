FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sodexo cuts annual sales goal on tougher Latam, Europe
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 8, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Sodexo cuts annual sales goal on tougher Latam, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - Sodexo, a French facilities management and vouchers group, lowered its annual sales goal on Wednesday, blaming a more difficult economic climate in Latin America and Europe, but maintained its profit growth goal.

The world’s second-biggest catering services company after Britain’s Compass Group reported like-for-like sales growth of 2.2 percent to 15.14 billion euros ($16.67 billion) in the nine months to May 31. It was in line with the 2.2 percent growth seen in the first half.

Sodexo said it now expected a rise of around 2.5 percent in comparable full-year sales, having previously forecast growth of around 3 percent.

It still expects a rise of around 10 percent in operating profit this year, at constant exchange rates and excluding exceptional items.

$1 = 0.9083 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.