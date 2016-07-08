FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Sodexo keeps goals after 9-month sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - French facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo kept its full year goals on Friday after sustained demand in North America lifted like-for-like nine-month sales by 3.3 percent.

This helped offset weaker sales in Sodexo's Remote Sites activity where tough economic conditions and lower commodity prices hurt the oil and mining sector, notably in Chile.

The world's second-biggest catering services company after Britain's Compass Group posted revenue of 15.709 billion euros ($17.40 billion) in the nine months to May 31.

It reiterated its forecast for like-for-like sales to rise around 3 percent and operating profit at constant exchange rates and excluding one-time items to grow around 8 percent in the full-year ending Aug. 31. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
