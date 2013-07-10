FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Sodexo says Q3 sales up 2.3 pct, keeps full-year revenue target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo SA said it expects full-year revenue growth to range between 1-2 percent as previously forecast after solid demand in Latin America and Europe slightly lifted third-quarter sales.

The world’s No.2 catering services company after Britain’s Compass Group said on Wednesday operating profits for the year were likely to remain flat in view of a difficult economic climate in Europe.

Nine-month like-for-like sales rose 2.3 percent, marking a slight acceleration from 2.1 percent growth in the first-half.

Sodexo, which manages canteens and facilities for office workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons, and provides vouchers for meals and gifts, posted sales of 14.219 billion euros in the nine-months to May 31.

