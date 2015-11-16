Egypt's SODIC signs contracts worth $460 mln in first 9 months of 2015

CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt’s third largest listed real estate developer SODIC has signed contracts worth 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($460 million) in the first nine months of 2015, the company’s managing director said on Monday.

Sixth of October Development and Investment Company made investments worth 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds since the start of 2015, Maged Sherif told a news conference. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Asma Alsharif)