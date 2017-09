CAIRO, June 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s SODIC, one of the country’s largest listed real estate developers, said on Thursday its board of directors had accepted the resignation of its managing director, the company said in a statement.

Ahmed Badrawi will leave his position as managing director as well as his seat on the board as of Sept. 15. He will be replaced at a later board meeting, the company said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jason Neely)