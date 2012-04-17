Egypt's SODIC swings to 2011 net loss

CAIRO, April 17 (Reuters) - Egyptian real estate developer SODIC said on Tuesday it fell to a net loss last year, when the industry was thrown into turmoil by challenges to state land sales and a mass uprising.

SODIC, the country’s third-biggest listed developer, reported a loss of 193 million Egyptian pounds ($31.96 million) for 2011 after making a profit of 135 million pounds a year earlier, it said in a statement published by the stock exchange.