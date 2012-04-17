FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's SODIC swings to 2011 net loss
April 17, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Egypt's SODIC swings to 2011 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 17 (Reuters) - Egyptian real estate developer SODIC said on Tuesday it fell to a net loss last year, when the industry was thrown into turmoil by challenges to state land sales and a mass uprising.

SODIC, the country’s third-biggest listed developer, reported a loss of 193 million Egyptian pounds ($31.96 million) for 2011 after making a profit of 135 million pounds a year earlier, it said in a statement published by the stock exchange.

$1 = 6.0387 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Tom Pfeiffer

