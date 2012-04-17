FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Egypt's SODIC swings to 2011 net loss
#Middle East & North Africa
April 17, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's SODIC swings to 2011 net loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Shares slump 4 pct

* Company reports progress on land bank issues

* Says cash position is healthy (Adds detail)

CAIRO, April 17 (Reuters) - Egyptian real estate developer SODIC said on Tuesday it made a net loss last year, when the industry was thrown into turmoil by legal challenges to state land sales and a mass uprising.

However, the country’s third-biggest listed developer painted a more upbeat picture for 2012.

SODIC reported a loss of 193 million Egyptian pounds ($32 million) for 2011 after making a profit of 135 million pounds a year earlier, it said in a statement published by the stock exchange.

Its shares fell 4 percent on the Egyptian Exchange, outpacing a 1.2 percent drop by the benchmark EGX30 index .

Analysts say they are focusing less on the results of Egyptian property firms than on their balance sheets and their progress rolling out projects and securing pre-sales given the economy is still suffering from last year’s uprising and that doubts linger about the sanctity of some industry contracts.

“During a tough 2011 SODIC preserved the strength of its balance sheet, improved cash collection delinquency rates, increased receivables and maintained healthy levels of cash on hand,” the company said in a statement.

It said it had several projects lined up for launch and had made progress on issues surrounding its land bank, securing a development plan from the government for a key housing project.

A successful launch of its Westown Residences project in Cairo, designed since the uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak last year, had given the company a base for a strong first quarter of 2012, it said.

“SODIC has achieved 711 million pounds of net new contracted sales for Q1 2012, selling out all projects launched post-revolution,” it said.

The company said this month a court ruling that fined and sentenced its former chairman to prison over corruption charges would have no impact on its shareholders or its assets.

$1 = 6.0387 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer and Ehab Farouk; Editing by David Hulmes

